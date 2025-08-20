Re-elected Himachal BJP chief Rajiv Bindal announces 21-member team

Shimla: Rajiv Bindal, re-elected as BJP Himachal Pradesh president on Wednesday, announced his 21-member compact team comprising eight vice presidents, three general secretaries, eight secretaries, treasurer and office secretary.

He also announced the names of presidents of various morchas and media, social media and information technology department teams.

Dr Rajiv Bharadwaj (MP), Vipin Singh Parmar, Pawan Kajal, Vinod Kumar and Balbir Verma (MLAs); and Bihari Lal Sharma, Rashmi Dhar Sood and Rajesh Thakur have been appointed vice presidents, while three general secretaries include Sikender Kumar (MP), Sanjeev Katwal and Payal Vaidya.

Sumit Sharma, Sanjay Thakur, Vandana Yogi, Priyanta Sharma Kusum Sadret, Tilak Raj Sharma, Amit Thakur and Shishu Dharma figure in the list of secretaries. Kamajit Sood would be the treasurer and Pramod Thakur will be the office secretary.

Randhir Sharma and Rakesh Jamwal (both MLAs) have been appointed media in-charge and chief spokesperson respectively while Karan Nanda would continue as media coordinator.

Sushil Rathore and Anil Dadwal would be conveners of social media and IT departments.

Daizy Thakur, Sunny Shukla, Sanjeev Desta and Gurmeet Singh have been appointed presidents of Mahila Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha and Minorities Morcha respectively, while Munish Chauhan Ram Lok Dhankotia and Sunil Negi would head the Scheduled Caste, OBC and Scheduled Tribes Morcha respectively.