Re-employment of employees: Himachal govt not collecting but concealing information, alleges BJP

Shimla, Aug 29 (PTI) The issue of extension in service or re-employment of government employees was raised in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday, with BJP members accusing the Congress government in the state of not collecting but concealing information.

BJP members Satpal Sigh Satti, Bikram Thakur, and Pawan Kumar Kajal objected to the reply on the matter by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri during Question Hour, claiming that extension in service was affecting the promotion of the employees.

Satti alleged that the retired employees of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) were not getting pension, while Bikram Singh accused the state government of concealing information, and giving financial powers to the re-employed officials.

Agnihotri said the information sought by the BJP members were very detailed, which were being collected.

He also said that pension would be credited to the accounts of the HRTC pensioners by Friday.