Re-survey identifies over 23,000 former Devadasis; special package recommended

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (PTI) A report on former Devadasis has recommended a special package for their holistic rehabilitation, incentives for marriages including inter-caste marriages, special scholarships, health coverage and skill-based livelihood support, identifying over 23,000 such former members.

Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar submitted the re-survey report of former Devadasi women and their families across three generations to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

The report, prepared by the departments of Women and Child Development and Empowerment of the Differently Abled and Senior Citizens in coordination with the Karnataka State Women's Development Corporation, outlines wide-ranging measures to ensure dignity, education, healthcare and economic self-reliance for former Devadasis and their children.

"To understand the status of former Devadasis and their family members across three generations, and to ensure rehabilitation and delivery of government benefits, a re-survey was conducted," Hebbalkar said in a statement.

The re-survey identified 23,395 former Devadasis across 15 districts, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Raichur, Koppal, Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag, and documented details of 90,092 family members belonging to the first, second and third generations.

"The re-survey was undertaken to collect accurate information on age, address, education, social and economic status of former Devadasis, as well as details of their first, second and third generation family members," Hebbalkar said.

According to the findings, Bagalkote district recorded the highest number of former Devadasi women at 4,189, followed by Vijayanagara, Belagavi, Koppal and Ballari.

The minister said the survey was carried out using a technology-enabled approach.

"It was decided to develop a web application through Seva Sindhu and the Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services Directorate to effectively conduct the re-survey," she said.

The report recommended easing documentation norms in educational institutions, including relaxing the mandatory requirement of mentioning the father's name, introducing special scholarship schemes, providing access to residential schools and offering coaching for competitive examinations.

On healthcare and livelihoods, the report proposed wider coverage under government health schemes, distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards, skill development training, financial assistance for economic activities, and training in agriculture and animal husbandry to promote self-reliance.

Hebbalkar said, "based on this re-survey report, the government will initiate further measures to ensure rehabilitation and a dignified life for former Devadasis and their families."