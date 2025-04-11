Reach out to masses, take party's message to every household: Kharge to Cong workers in Gujarat

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge lauded the party's Gujarat unit on Friday for successfully organising the AICC session in Ahmedabad and urged it to take the message of the grand old party to every household.

In a video message, Kharge congratulated and thanked his party colleagues across the country for successfully organising the Ahmedabad AICC session.

"I especially congratulate the team of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress, who worked day and night with dedication to make this a success, despite adverse conditions and our government not being in power. Our congratulations to every worker," he said.

On the occasion, Kharge conveyed his special wishes to the Congress in-charge of Gujarat, the state president of the party, and the CLP and AICC secretaries for organising a successful event.

The Congress has been in the opposition in Gujarat for years, he pointed out, adding that "Still, this was a very successful event. The AICC members from across the country will take its message to their areas." "I would like to tell the friends from Gujarat, who made this convention a success, that you have amazing organisational capabilities. You should get out of your houses.

Change is waiting for you. Best wishes to all of you," Kharge said in the video message shared on his X handle.

"I hope that you will take the Congress party's message to every house and take the Congress party to new heights," he added.

The Congress organised its AICC session and CWC meeting in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9. The party sought to reassert the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and gave a message to its workers to rejuvenate and strengthen the organisation.

The message given at the event was to perform and remain united while taking on the BJP electorally on the basis of the grand old party's ideological strength. The party gave a push to nationalism and strongly pitched itself as the defender of the Constitution, vowing to "fight back every assault on the federal structure".

Kharge had set the tone for the session by giving a stern warning to non-performers to rest or retire.