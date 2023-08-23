Reaction to surveys predicting 'massive rout' for BJP: Congress on ED raids in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said the ongoing Enforcement Directorate "raids" in Chhattisgarh were a reaction to the pre-poll surveys predicting a "massive rout" for the BJP, and asserted that its government will not get bogged down by such "threats".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), sources said.

Reacting to the development, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The ongoing ED raids in Chattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP."

"Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us," Khera said in a post on X.

The ED searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg.

The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Reacting to the ED's action, CM Baghel in a sarcastic post on X said, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides."

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी एवं श्री अमित शाह जी!



The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.