Read writing on the wall before you're asked to exit: NCP (SP) to Eknath Shinde on BJP-Sena conflict

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Amid poaching charges flying thick and fast between ruling allies Shiv Sena and BJP, opposition NCP (SP) on Thursday said Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the Sena, "must wake up and read the writing on the wall before he is asked to exit disrespectfully".

NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto also said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' "reprimand" of Shiv Sena ministers over the charges of poaching of its leaders and functionaries appeared to be "well-planned" and "coordinated", and claimed the BJP was "done with using the Shinde-led Sena".

The ruling Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena ministers, barring Eknath Shinde, skipped the weekly cabinet meeting over the BJP's apparent poaching of its leaders ahead of local body polls.

Later, a truce was brought following a meeting between CM Fadnavis and Sena ministers led by Shinde. During the meeting, the CM reportedly told the Sena leaders that when their party weans away members of other allies, they should not complain when the BJP does the same. However, it was later decided that the Mahayuti parties should not poach one another's leaders.

On Wednesday, Shinde met Shah in Delhi, apparently to express his displeasure over the developments.

Crasto said in his statement, "The recent reprimand of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ministers by CM Fadnavis appeared to be a well-planned move by the BJP leadership and a clear indication that the party was done with using the Shinde-led Sena".

Fadnavis, being a "disciplined and obedient" BJP leader, would not act without the approval of the party's top leadership, the NCP (SP) functionary said.

"If he is pulling up Shinde Sena leaders and overlooking Eknath Shinde, it is evident this is planned and coordinated," he said.

Shinde's meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi would "not make any difference", Crasto added.

"It is now very evident that the BJP is done with using the Shinde-led Sena. Eknath Shinde must wake up and smell the coffee, read the writing on the wall and read between the lines before he is asked to exit disrespectfully," he said.

Shinde along with a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022, leading to a split in the party. He then joined hands with the BJP to form a government and became the chief minister, with Fadnavis taking up the role of deputy CM.

After the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Mahayuti alliance retained power and Fadnavis became the chief minister with Shinde and Ajit Pawar becoming his deputies. PTI MR NP