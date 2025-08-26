Reading habit should be constantly increased: UP governor to students

Gorakhpur/Lucknow (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday exhorted students to inculcate the habit of reading and constantly increase it.

The governor, who is also the chancellor of state universities, was speaking at the 10th convocation of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur, the UP Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

She conferred degrees to various researchers, honoured students with medals and distributed anganwadi kits for 300 anganwadi centres of Kushinagar district on the occasion.

The governor also released the university's newsletter and books written by various teachers and uploaded the degrees and marks certificates on the National Academic Depository.

Patel told the students that "it is not a big deal to just acquire knowledge, the big thing is that we all use that knowledge for the welfare of society and the nation".

Citing an example, she said that just as a tree bends down after bearing fruits and dedicates them for human welfare, in the same way "we should also dedicate our knowledge, research and innovation for the benefit of society".

"The habit of reading should be constantly increased. The university and students should go among small children and motivate them to read and increase their knowledge by guiding them from time to time," Patel said.

Universities should move forward in the direction of rural development, farmer welfare and youth welfare through their knowledge, she said, adding that it is the responsibility of the university and students to take their knowledge and skills to villages, farmers, youth and children.

She said that the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is constructing a women's hostel in the university under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund. This work is an example of meaningful use of CSR funds. Such schemes should be taken forward by other institutions as well, she added.

"If we all keep using our knowledge and skills for public welfare, then soon India will again attain the status of Vishwaguru," she said.