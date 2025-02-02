Reading someone else's script: Shivraj slams Rahul for his Budget remarks

Gwalior, Feb 2 (PTI) Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday made light of Rahul Gandhi's "band-aid for bullet wounds" remarks on the Budget, saying the Congress leader speaks things written by someone else.

Chouhan also said that Gandhi's "bankruptcy of ideas" remarks on the Centre applies to Congress.

"He doesn't write anything himself; someone else writes for him. What does a gunshot wound have to do with the Budget?" Chouhan asked while replying to a query on Rahul Gandhi's remarks.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha on Saturday slammed the Union Budget 2025-26 as a "band-aid for bullet wounds," saying that the Centre was "bankrupt of ideas".

"They (Congress leaders) neither care about the public nor understand the budget; their only agenda is to oppose. They should look at the Budget from the perspective of the public and the nation. Calling the Budget 'bankruptcy of ideas' applies to them," Chouhan added.

He hailed the Rs 50 lakh crore Budget for giving a huge Income Tax relief to common people with an exemption from paying tax on Rs 12 lakh income.

"This Budget belongs to the 140 crore people of India which reflects the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," the Union Agriculture Minister said.

He said that every section of society has been prioritised in the Budget which includes the "largest-ever allocation for agriculture and rural development".

Chouhan said farmers will now get loans at low-interest rates of up to Rs 5 lakh instead of Rs 3 lakh under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme, which will enhance their capacity to invest in farming and encourage them to cultivate horticultural crops and diversify the agricultural production.

He said special efforts will be made in those districts where farm productivity has been low.

Chouhan further said the Budget will boost rural development and ensure that every villager gets a livelihood.

"Women associated with self-help groups will benefit, and no one in villages will remain poor. This Budget will help build poverty-free villages," he added.

The former MP chief minister said the Budget is aimed at making the country self-reliant, which will pave the way for the development of farmers, youths, women, the middle class, and the underprivileged.

He said Madhya Pradesh has been given a lot in the Budget. PTI COR LAL NSK