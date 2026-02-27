Ready for narco test to establish truth in POCSO case: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

Varanasi, Feb 27 (PTI) Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Friday said he was willing to undergo a narco analysis test if it helped establish the truth in the sexual abuse case registered against him under the POCSO Act.

"If the truth can be ascertained through a narco test, it should certainly be done. Whatever methods are available to uncover the truth should be adopted," he told reporters here.

The seer's anticipatory bail plea is likely to be heard by the Allahabad High Court around 3.45 pm on Friday. His disciple, Sanjay Pandey, said Avimukteshwaranand continued with his routine religious activities and performed his daily prayers as usual. A large number of mediapersons were present at the math.

Avimukteshwaranand said his lawyers were present in court and would place all evidence before it.

"Falsehood does not last long. Those who fabricated a false story are being exposed. As people come to know about this concocted case, the truth will become clear," he said.

Questioning claims linked to medical examination reports, he said, "How can a medical report establish our involvement? It is being said that the report has proved misconduct. That may be someone's statement, but what meaning does a medical report conducted after so many days carry?" He said even if any wrongdoing had occurred, it would not automatically establish who was responsible. "The child who never came to us cannot be easily linked to our name," he said.

The seer also alleged that the children were staying with the complainant, Ashutosh Brahmachari alias Pandey, and questioned why they were not sent to a juvenile home.

He referred to media reports claiming that the children were kept at a hotel in Hardoi and alleged that they were not allowed to meet journalists.

He further accused the police of shielding the complainant and preparing statements against him. "No matter how elaborate the fabrication, the truth will eventually come out," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Avimukteshwaranand termed the case lodged against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as "false". He alleged that it was an attempt to defame him and divert attention from the globally discussed "Epstein files".

He told reporters that he moved the high court for anticipatory bail to protect the dignity of the institution he represents as Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, and maintained that neither he nor his gurukul had any connection with the complainants. PTI COR KIS RHL