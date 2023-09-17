Ready for polls, people want change: Congress Working Committee

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Asserting that it is ready for elections, the Congress on Sunday expressed confidence about receiving a decisive mandate in the upcoming assembly polls in five states.

Reaffirmed the preparedness of the party organization for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it said the people of the country want change.

The assertion was made in a resolution adopted at the conclusion of the extended Congress Working Committee meeting here. "This meeting of the Extended Congress Working Committee concludes by expressing its confidence that the Indian National Congress will receive a decisive mandate from the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana in the assembly elections that will be held shortly," the resolution said.

The Congress Party is fully ready for the battle ahead. It is confident that the people of the country are wanting change, the resolution asserted. "We will fulfil their expectations of law and order, freedom, social and economic justice, equality and equity," it said.

The first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) took place on Saturday.

Besides regular members, permanent invitees and special invitees, the extended meeting of the apex decision-making body of the party included state party chiefs, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders, parliamentary party office-bearers and its Central Election Committee members.

The Congress on Saturday had resolved to make the INDIA bloc an "ideological and electoral success" to free the country from "divisive politics" and ensure that people get a government that is sensitive and accountable.

The party had made the assertion in a 14-point resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the first day of the deliberations Saturday. PTI ASK/SKC NSD NSD