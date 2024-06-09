Ready to accept any responsibility given by BJP: Raksha Khadse on her induction in Modi cabinet

Mumbai, Jun 9 (PTI) With her induction into the Union cabinet as a minister of state, BJP MP from Maharashtra, Raksha Khadse on Sunday expressed her readiness to accept any responsibility assigned to her by the party.

Raksha, elected for the third consecutive term as an MP from the Raver Lok Sabha seat in North Maharashtra, stated, "I am ready for any responsibility given by the party." Her father-in-law and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse expressed immense happiness over Raksha finding a place in the Modi 3.0 government for the first time.

"I was never so happy in my life than today when Raksha received a call informing her induction in the Union cabinet. It is the biggest thing in her life. I cannot control my tears," said Eknath Khadse, a former BJP leader.

Raksha said her father-in-law helped her a lot in her political career.

"My career started because of him. I otherwise do not have any political background," she added. PTI ND MVG NSK