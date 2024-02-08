Ready to consider Maharashtra proposal for new Pune Airport: Scindia

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The Centre will consider a proposal for a second airport in Pune should the Maharashtra government send one, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Scindia said the new terminal at the Pune International Airport was ready and would be inaugurated soon.

"A new terminal has been constructed at Pune Airport. We will inspect and surely consider all the possible requirements. We're going to inaugurate it very soon," he said.

The minister asked Shiv Sena member Shrirang Appa Barne, who had raised the question, to take up the issue of the second airport for Pune with the Maharashtra government.

"You should raise this issue with the state government and if the state government sends us a proposal for a second airport, we will definitely look into it," Scindia said, replying to the question in Marathi.

The minister said the state government had shared information about the proposed site, but local farmers were opposed to the construction of the airport.

"It is the state government's responsibility to check the viability. They should check and send it again. We would definitely consider the proposal," Scindia added.

The second airport for Pune was approved in 2002 at Chakan, an industrial hub about 40 km from the city. However, after opposition from farmers and landowners of the region, the airport was shifted to Purandar.

The new site also ran into opposition from farmers, leading to delays in land acquisition and the project being put into cold storage.

The New Integrated Terminal Building at Pune Airport has a total built-up area of 50,000 sqm with 10 aerobridges and 72 check-in counters.

In response to a separate question on cancellation of flights, Scindia said cancellations account for 0.7 per cent of the total air traffic movements across the country. PTI SKU IJT