Ready to deal with any situation: Tripura CM on protests in Bangladesh

Agartala, Dec 19 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said his government is ready to deal with any situation in the wake of violent protests in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Tension gripped Bangladesh on Friday after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, one of the key leaders in the student uprising there, triggered protests and violence in various parts of the country.

"All of us know under what circumstances, elected Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had to leave her country. After Hasina's ouster, fundamentalists, criminals and thieves walked free from jails in Bangladesh. What we had anticipated is now happening in the neighbouring," the chief minister told the reporters.

Since the matter is an international issue, the state government is sending updates to Delhi, he said.

"Nowadays, war is not fought physically, and it is based on technology. We are ready to deal with any situation," the CM said when asked about the Bangladesh situation.

Saha also said security along the international border has been beefed up in view of violent protests in the neighbouring country.

"There was a security-related meeting here, and the Army also joined the meeting," the CM added.

While no incidents of violence were reported in the morning, protesters were seen vandalising the already demolished structure of 32 Dhanmandi, the home of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Various parts of the neighbouring country were rocked on Thursday night by attacks and vandalism, including stone-hurling at the Assistant Indian High Commissioner's residence in Chattogram, after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus confirmed Inquilab Mancha leader Hadi's death in a televised address to the nation. PTI PS BDC