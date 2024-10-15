Ready to face Assembly by-polls, says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Oct 15 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the ruling Congress is ready to face the by-elections in Channapatna, Shiggaon and Sandur Assembly constituencies.

The Election Commission announced that the by-elections would be held in the three segments on November 13. "We are ready to face the by-elections and have made all the preparations. We will contest it," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

The by-polls in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur were due after H D Kumaraswamy (JD(S)), Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) and E Tukaram (Congress) resigned following their victory in the Lok Sabha elections in May this year. PTI GMS RS RS