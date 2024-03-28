Ready to face ED probe: Arvind Kejriwal in court during hearing in excise policy case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday himself made submissions in a court here during the hearing in the excise policy case and said a smokescreen of the AAP being corrupt has been created before the nation.

Advertisment

He made the submissions as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him in the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja and sought seven-day further custody, arguing he needs to be confronted with some people linked with the case.

The ED said Kejriwal was giving evasive replies and not disclosing passwords of his digital devices.

In his submissions, Kejriwal said, "I am named by four witnesses in the excise policy case. Are 4 statements enough to arrest a sitting CM?" A smokescreen of the Aam Aadmi Party being corrupt has been created in front of the nation, he said and added that he is ready to face ED probe.

The AAP national convener was arrested by the ED in the case on March 21 and subsequently he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court.