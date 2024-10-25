Ready to face post-cyclone situation: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (PTI) With IMD forecasting flash floods in 16 districts due to cyclone-induced heavy rainfall in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Maji on Thursday said his government was well-prepared to tackle any situation and took adequate measures to mitigate potential impacts.

Majhi visited the control room at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office here.

“We are well-prepared to face the situation. The water level in Hirakud reservoir and other places are being constantly monitored and managed,” the chief minister said.

The IMD, in its latest forecast this evening, said that low to moderate flash floods are likely in watershed areas in the state in the next 24 hours.

The districts, which are likely to witness flash floods, include Angul, Balasore, Boudh, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.

The IMD also forecast inundation in low-lying areas in Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts due to a tidal surge of 1 metre to 2 metres during the landfall of the severe cyclone Dana.

Odisha is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall due to the cyclone, the weather agency said. PTI AAM MNB BDC