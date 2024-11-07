Ready to give life to stop division of people on basis of religion, caste: Mamata

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she is ready to sacrifice her life to prevent the division of people on the basis of religions and castes.

People, irrespective of their religion, caste and creed, stay together in India and nobody is greater than the other, she said.

"There are people who want to create division among the people. But I do not want that. I am ready to give my life but not ready for any division. Every religion has its characteristics. I never speak against any religion,” Banerjee said while inaugurating a Chhath Puja in Kolkata.

The Trinamool Congress supremo said more Chhath pujas are held in West Bengal than Bihar where it is the most popular festival.

She was accompanied by city Mayor Frihad Hakim, Police Commissioner Manoj Verma and party leaders Subrata Bakshi and Malay Roy.

"This is India where people of all religions, castes, and creeds live together. No one is superior or inferior—whether they are Brahmin, SC, ST, or belong to any other religious group. We will not let this unity be destroyed.

“In Bengal, this tradition is from the time of Independence. Bengal has contributed the most to the country's struggle for freedom followed by Punjab," Banerjee said.

Inaugurating another Chhath Puja, she urged the people to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid accidents while following the rituals of the festival.

"Do not rush while performing the puja because the rituals are observed near the ghats. We have taken all precautionary measures," the chief minister said.

The state government has announced a two-day holiday at all offices on the occasion of the Chhath Puja. PTI SCH NN