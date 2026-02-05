Ready to go to Delhi with BJP MLAs: CM Sukhu on cancellation of Revenue Deficit Grant to Himachal

Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) Hitting out at the Central government for discontinuing the Revenue Deficit Grant to Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday asked if MPs and MLAs of the BJP would take the matter to their Delhi leadership and raise their voice in the matter.

Addressing a gathering in Berthin in Bilaspur district, the chief minister said the decision was an attack on the rights of the people of the state.

"For 73 years, Himachal Pradesh received grants as per constitutional provisions, but these have now been stopped. About 68 per cent of the state's land is forest land and people live on the remaining 32 per cent, which is being ignored," he said.

Sukhu said he was willing to go to Delhi under the leadership of BJP MLAs to fight for the "rights of Himachal".

He further said that there was pressure on him to stop the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), but he "did not give in". As long as there is a Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, OPS will continue, he said. Sukhu said the state government has reduced royalty for fishermen from 15 per cent to 7.5 per cent and it would be reduced further in the future. He said assistance for stray cattle has been increased from Rs 700 to Rs 1,200 per animal by the present state government.

Earlier in the day, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for four development projects worth Rs 42.43 crore in Berthin. He inaugurated the administrative building of the Government Polytechnic, Kalol, named after Param Vir Chakra awardee Naib Subedar Sanjay Kumar, constructed at Rs 3.30 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone to upgrade the Ghumarwin-Berthin-Shahtalai road at Rs 12.88 crore, revise a sewerage scheme for Shahtalai town at Rs 25 crore and beautify Charan Ganga at Shahtalai at Rs 1.25 crore.