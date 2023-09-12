Ready to order probe if any instance of irregularity cited in govt jobs: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that no scam has taken place in government recruitment in his tenure, and that he is prepared to order a probe if anyone can cite a single instance of such irregularity.

Replying to a motion moved in the state assembly by the AIUDF, Sarma said about 87,000 jobs have been provided in the last two years, and if the opposition can point to a single undeserving candidate, he will initiate an inquiry.

“Earlier, scams used to be about people buying jobs with cash. This time, it is about people paying money, but not getting the jobs,” he said, referring to instances where aspirants had reportedly paid bribes, but failed to get jobs.

The CM also asserted that no irregularities will take place in recruitment under his tenure.

AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam said though some transparency has been achieved in the process of government recruitment, there were also allegations of financial dealings.

“If anyone is indulging in corruption in the name of giving government jobs, the dispensation should accept it, and assure that such scams don’t happen in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha cited the recent arrest of some BJP leaders in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in Assam. PTI SSG RBT