Ready to resign if that could bring deceased Puri girl back to life: Odisha deputy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday said she is ready to resign from her post 100 times if that could bring the 15-year-old Puri girl, who succumbed to her burn injuries last week, back to life.

Parida made the comment while responding to the opposition parties' demand for her resignation over the death of the girl, who hailed from her Nimapara assembly constituency.

After attending the funeral of the minor at her Bayabar village under Balanga police station area in Puri district, she also denounced politics over her death.

“I am prepared to resign 100 times if that could bring the girl back to life, but I will never accept anyone playing politics over her death,” Parida told reporters.

She also said that the state's BJP government had done everything to save the girl who suffered over 70 per cent burns.

It was initially alleged that the girl was kidnapped and set ablaze on the banks of Bhargavi River in Puri district on July 19 by three men. With 70 per cent burns, the teenager was airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi the next day, where she underwent at least two surgeries and skin grafting. The teenager died there on Saturday evening.

Hours after her death, the Odisha police said in a post on X: "... the police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved." Her father on Sunday said his daughter was "under "mental pressure and took her life", without elaborating. He also requested all not to politicise her death.

Parida said, “The girl was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi within 24 hours of the incident. The state government has done what is required to save her. Even medicines were purchased from outside. We tried our best to save the girl, but unfortunately, she died. The state government stands by her family.” The deputy chief minister urged all not to play politics over the sensitive matter.

Meanwhile, protesting the death of the girl, Youth Congress members were engaged in a scuffle with the security personnel in their bid to ghearo Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s official residence on the day.

A number of Youth Congress activists and leaders were arrested while attempting to force their way into the compound of the CM's residence. PTI AAM NN