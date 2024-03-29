Ready to stand by poor to defeat capitalists in elections: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 29 (PTI) YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said he is ready to stand by the poor to defeat capitalists in the forthcoming elections, which he dubbed as a 'Kurukshetra battle'.

Addressing a public meeting at Yemmiganuru in Kurnool district as part of 'Memanta Siddham' (We are all ready) election campaign bus tour, the YSRCP chief claimed his government had changed the face of the education sector in the past 58 months.

"Youth were suffering without jobs even after graduation since the courses were not up to the mark, so we have brought radical changes in the education sector to get them jobs and unique opportunities to live anywhere in the world," he added.

According to the CM, opposition parties felt that children below the voting age could be ignored and said the YSRCP government devised a plan to nurture them with quality education to eventually wean them out of poverty.

Speaking about welfare measures taken up in the past five years, Reddy highlighted that 31 lakh house titles were registered in the name of women beneficiaries and asked them to support the YSRCP government.

Further, he said the forthcoming polls were not solely about determining the fate of MLAs and MPs but to determine the future of 2.5 crore women and their children in Andhra Pradesh.

He alleged TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, the erstwhile CM, did not fulfil even one promise he had made, such as waiving farmers' loans and urged people to protect the state from such 'fraudsters'.

Calling the common people his star campaigners, Reddy asked them to go to every house and highlight the good things done by the YSRCP government and asserted their target is to win all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

On Friday, Reddy toured Kodumuru, Gonegandla, Ralladoddi and Yemmiganuru.

He will spend the night at Ratana village in Kurnool district.

On Saturday, the fourth day of his bus tour, he will attend an interaction session at Tuggali and pass through Basineppali, Gooty, Pamidi, Garladinne, Rapthadu, Itikalapalli and arrive at Krishnamreddy Palli for night halt in Anantapur district.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Elections for the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and counting of votes is slated for June 4. PTI STH SS