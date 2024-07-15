Ready to support govt in resolving Maratha-OBC quota tussle if taken into confidence: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, July 15 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Monday expressed the Opposition's willingness to support the Maharashtra government to tackle the Maratha-OBC quota tussle, provided it shares a clear roadmap for moving forward on this contentious issue.

Danve, the leader of the opposition in the state legislative council, seems to be adopting a reconciliatory tone amid criticism faced by the Maha Vikas Aghadi for boycotting an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on the vexed Maratha quota issue recently.

"The Opposition is ready to support the government if they tell us exactly how they are going to resolve the OBC-Maratha quota issue," Danve told reporters.

He alleged the government holds meetings with the Maratha community separately and doesn't share the status of deliberations with the opposition parties.

"On the contrary, when the government finds itself in trouble, they remember the Opposition," he claimed.

Maharashtra is witnessing a growing polarisation amid protests by the Maratha community demanding the quota under the Other Backward Classes category, resulting in pushback from OBC leaders. PTI AW NSK