Real challenge before judiciary is at district courts level: CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday said the real challenge before the judiciary is at district courts level - the first point of contact for the majority of citizens seeking justice.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the Bar Council of India, he said the first concern for any system is that district judiciary is able to deliver justice to litigants.

"The real challenge before the Indian judiciary is at the ground level. How swiftly, humanely and intelligently the district judiciary performs and how independently and fearlessly it delivers justice is the most important component of the entire judicial infrastructure.

"If district judiciary is enable to deliver to the consumer of justice, I think, that should be the first concern of any system. 70 per cent of the litigants expect their fate at the district level," the CJI said.

Advocating alternative dispute resolution, he said old misconception that mediation will have adverse impact on judiciary is something no one accepts now.

"Mediation is becoming strong pillar of the profession itself. I realised that mediation is the very potential weapon which can write so many success stories in India also," he said.

CJI Kant said there is a need to retain good amount of young people in legal profession and for that, "we will have to protect them at initial stage and then promote them". PTI PKS ZMN