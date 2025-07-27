'Real change begins at grassroots level': Khandu as PM lauds citizen-led initiative in Arunachal

Itanagar, July 27 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday expressed pride after PM Narendra Modi lauded the citizen-led 'Green Roing' initiative in Lower Dibang Valley district in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Khandu called it a moment of national recognition for a grassroots movement.

"It's always heartening when quiet, local efforts catch the attention of the nation. Green Roing isn't just a campaign. It's a movement," he said in a post on X.

Khandu noted that the recognition reinforces how real change begins at the grassroots level.

"Appreciate every citizen who made this possible. You've set an example for the rest of us," he said.

In his radio address, the PM highlighted Roing as an inspiring example of how small towns are finding innovative solutions to cleanliness and environmental challenges.

"There was a time when waste management was a big challenge confronting the health of the people in Roing. The people there took responsibility. The Green Roing initiative was started, and then an entire park was created from recycled waste," he said.

Under the 'Green Roing' initiative, daily garbage collection has become the norm, and concerted efforts are underway to promote sustainability through plantation drives and environmental awareness.

Roing is also among the five towns in Arunachal Pradesh selected for the introduction of electric buses, a major step toward sustainable public transport.

With endorsement from the PM himself, the 'Green Roing' initiative now stands as a beacon for other towns in the country. PTI UPL UPL SOM