Real estate agent nabbed with pistol, 2 'live' cartridges near forensic laboratory in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a real estate agent from near a forensic science laboratory in Mumbai and seized a pistol and two 'live' cartridges from him, an official said.

According to the official, the arrested man was identified as Sagar Heeralal Rajbhar (37), a resident of Kalyan in adjoining Thane district.

Crime Branch sleuths laid a trap after getting a tip-off that a man was coming to Hans Bhugra Road near the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina in Santacruz (East) to deliver a firearm and cartridges, he said.

The crime branch caught the man when he arrived at the spot and seized a pistol and two 'live' cartridges from him, the official said.

During interrogation, it came to light Rajbhar worked as a real estate agent. However, it was not yet clear from where he had sourced the firearm and to whom he was going to deliver it, he stated.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act and further investigation was underway, the official added.