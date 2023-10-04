Real estate agent on run in loan fraud case arrested

Palghar, Oct 4 (PTI) A real estate agent, who is one of the four accused on the run in a housing loan fraud case registered in Palghar district of Maharashtra in 2021, has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Two offences were registered at Arnala police station in Virar against four persons for allegedly forging documents and obtaining a housing loan of more than Rs 56 lakh from a financial institution. An investigation was launched by the Economic Offences Wing of the police.

An official of the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police's central crime unit said they tracked the real estate agent, identified as Vinod Mishra, in Nalasopara and arrested him on Monday.

Further investigation is underway.