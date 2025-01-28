Real estate bizman held for 'murdering' divorced sister to claim Rs 1 cr insurance payout in Andhra

Podili (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 28 (PTI) A real estate businessman in Prakasam district has been arrested for allegedly murdering his divorced and childless younger sister to claim a Rs 1 crore insurance payout.

Malapati Ashok Kumar (30) was arrested for the crime, which took place on February 2, 2024, near a petrol station in Podili, the police said on Tuesday.

Kumar, who was facing significant debt, allegedly planned to insure his sister for Rs 1 crore with various insurance companies, kill her, and stage the death as an accident to claim the insurance money.

On the day of the incident, Kumar took his sister to Ongole in his car under the pretext of a hospital visit, then gave her sleeping pills and smothered her to death on the way back, they said.

The man has been arrested under various sections of the IPC, including 120 (B), 302, and 201, they added. PTI STH ROH