Real estate businessman murdered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI) A 46-year-old man was allegedly murdered by six persons under Jawaharnagar police station limits here on Monday over previous "enmity", police said.

The man, who is into real estate business, was stabbed to death and the assailants are also suspected to have used firearms, a senior police official said based on preliminary investigation.

The incident occurred at around 8 AM when the man was returning to his house on a scooter after dropping his daughter at school.

The six accused, who came in an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler waylaid him and attacked with knives and firearms, resulting in his death on the spot and later fled the scene, the official said.

It seems the man was earlier involved in anti-social activities in another locality and due to previous grudges, he was murdered, the official further said.

Police were verifying CCTV footage, he said. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH