Real estate developer arrested in Kolkata for 'assault', 'wrongful confinement'

Kolkata, Feb 15 (PTI) A real estate developer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a man, after he refused to vacate a property in Kolkata’s Beleghata area, police said.

The accused, a resident of Canal South Road in Beleghata, was remanded to police custody till February 19 on Sunday by a local court on charges of assault, kidnapping and wrongfully confinement, they said.

Raju Naskar (51), considered close to the ruling TMC in West Bengal, was arrested from Kalikapur area on EM Bypass on Saturday for allegedly abducting the man, who was living as a tenant on a property earmarked by him for a high-rise building in the locality, an officer said.

When the tenant refused to vacate the premises, Naskar allegedly physically assaulted him, abducted and wrongfully confined him for hours, he said.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar confirmed the arrest on Saturday evening, and said: “There was a complaint against Naskar by an individual.” A case was registered against Naskar at Beleghata Police Station on February 5 by the man, who had been living in the property with his family for decades. PTI SUS RBT