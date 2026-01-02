Real-life 'digital arrest' switcheroo inspires Nana Patekar-led short awareness film by UP Police

Lucknow, Jan 2 (PTI) A real-life episode from Kanpur, where a vigilant citizen turned the tables on cyber fraudsters attempting a so-called "digital arrest" and instead made them pay money to him, has inspired the Uttar Pradesh Police to produce a short film.

The awareness film, starring veteran actor Nana Patekar, has been released as part of the sustained public outreach on cyber safety.

It draws directly from the Kanpur incident in which imposters, posing as law enforcement officials, tried to intimidate a man into transferring money, officials said.

Sensing the fraud, the man outsmarted the conmen, exposing the bluff and reversing the scam, an episode that underscored how awareness and presence of mind can defeat cyber criminals.

Mirroring this incident, the short film shows Patekar portraying a common and alert citizen who refuses to panic when confronted with a threatening call.

Instead, he engages the fraudster, calmly explains that there is no such thing as a "digital arrest", and drives home the message that fear is the biggest weapon used by cyber criminals, officials said.

The initiative follows directions by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to strengthen cyber crime prevention across the state.

Acting on these instructions, DGP Rajeev Krishna has made cyber crime awareness and prevention a key priority of the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said.

Produced under the DGP's guidance, the film aims to familiarise citizens with emerging cyber fraud techniques, particularly scams involving fake police officers, video calls, intimidation and demands for online payments.

Along with Patekar, the film features actress Leena Sharma as his wife, actor Kishore Soni as a fake cyber inspector, and actor Adil Irani as a real police officer.

It has been directed by noted filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa, best known for popular Hindi films such as "Dream Girl" and "Dream Girl 2".

Scripted by Rahul Srivastava, Additional Superintendent of Police and PRO to the DGP, the short film has been released across all official social media platforms of the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure wide reach.

Officials said the film clearly conveys that "digital arrest" has no legal basis and that any call or video interaction that seeks to frighten citizens into transferring money or sharing personal details should immediately raise an alarm.

Beyond films, the Uttar Pradesh Police have been investing heavily in direct public engagement. The DGP has personally participated online in 11 zonal-level cyber awareness workshops, connecting with people from over 25 districts.

More than one lakh citizens -- including students, traders, public representatives and professionals -- have been sensitised about cyber crime patterns, preventive measures and the importance of quick reporting.

Highlighting the continuity of such efforts, DGP Krishna said, "Uttar Pradesh Police has earlier also produced impactful short films on various occasions to promote public awareness." "During the Maha Kumbh 2025, a short film featuring actor Shashi Verma was broadcast to alert people about hotel accommodation scams. Similarly, short films starring actor Sanjay Mishra to raise awareness about online frauds, actor Rajkummar Rao and actress Triptii Dimri on the dangers of sharing OTPs, and actor Ajay Devgn and actress Taapsee Pannu on the ill-effects of internet addiction have already been produced," he said.

Officials said these campaigns are designed to build confidence among citizens and encourage them not to panic when faced with cyber threats, but to verify information and immediately report suspicious activity. PTI KIS PRK PRK