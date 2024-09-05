Real Sena, NCP are with MVA, says Congress chief Kharge

Sangli (Maharashtra), Sept 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the "real Shiv Sena" and "real NCP" were with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and appealed people to vote the opposition alliance to power in the coming assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking at a public meeting here after inaugurating a statue of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, he said the ideologies of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr B R Ambedkar still thrive in the state.

"Why are you forgetting this fact and allowing them (BJP) to remain in power? In the recent Lok Sabha elections, you saw which were the real Shiv Sena and NCP. The real Shiv Sena and the real NCP are with our alliance. All genuine people are with us, and all fake people are there (with the BJP), which is why you should bring the MVA to power in the coming elections," said Kharge.

Only then the country and the Constitution will be safe, he added.

The Nationalist Congress Party and Shiv Sena split in the last two-and-half years, with Eknath Shinde-led Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction now being part of the government with the BJP.

"We (Congress) have done a lot, be it addressing farm-related issues or providing education to all. Tell us, what have you (BJP) done? You have not done anything except breaking and wrecking. Now elections are round the corner. Polls are there in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, and will be announced in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. In all these elections, we are winning. If we win Maharashtra, the entire country will win, and the Narendra Modi government will go in a short time. The BJP government in the state will go, but at the same time, Modi will also become helpless and go," Kharge further said.

Talking about the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg district, Kharge said "the statue collapsed after Modi's hand touched it." Prime Minister Modi had inaugurated the statue of the 17th century founder of the Maratha state on Navy Day last year.

"This was not the first incident. A bridge inaugurated by him in Ahmedabad collapsed, and rainwater is leaking into the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This shows that projects are rushed with elections in mind, and the structures do not last for even six months. Modi does all these things for votes," the Congress chief said.

The statue of Dr Patangrao Kadam was made by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar whose sculptures adorn the Parliament premises too, he noted.

"RSS people made the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with a lot of `josh' (fervour), but it was not made properly and hence it collapsed," Kharge said.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was spreading its influence by changing educational syllabuses and trying to change the Constitution, he claimed, adding, "We will not allow them to change the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi has taken a vow to safeguard it.

The Modi government toppled Opposition's governments in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa, he alleged, telling the audience that if they did not support progressive ideology, "your educational institutions, sugar mills and cooperative bodies will not survive." "(Amit) Shah made himself Cooperation Minister. During demonetization, cooperative banks were used to turn black money white," Kharge alleged.

Had the INDIA alliance won 20 more seats in the Lok Sabha, the Modi government would have "vanished", he said, claiming that Modi and the RSS wanted to destroy the Constitution written by Dr Ambedkar.

"When Dr Ambedkar drafted the Constitution, these people (RSS) opposed it, saying it lacked the tenets of Manusmriti, and they did not accept the Constitution," the Congress chief alleged.

He further accused PM Modi of using the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies to suppress the Opposition. "They offered Z-plus security to Sharad Pawar. When it was needed, it was not provided, and now, when the people of the state are there to protect him, they (government) offer it. Pawar refused to accept it," Kharge said.

Nobody can break the MVA alliance of Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), he said, adding that people need not be afraid of the BJP.

Notably, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray did not attend the function while Pawar was present.

Criticising the Eknath Shinde government's `Ladki Bahin' scheme under which eligible women are given Rs 1,500 per month, Kharge said, "I appeal you not to compromise your self-esteem for some money from Modi. Reject the money and vote the MVA into power. We will take care of you." Sharad Pawar in his speech praised Patangrao Kadam's contribution to education. "Kadam came to Pune and founded Bharati Vidyapeeth. He was closely associated with the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha and remained committed to its ideology throughout his life. His contribution to education is immense. At the same time, he worked tirelessly to address the issues of farmers, particularly focusing on irrigation challenges in the arid region of Sangli," Pawar said. PTI SPK KRK