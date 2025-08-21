'Real stories of politics often lie in its shadows': Rasheed Kidwai at Tete-A-Tea in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) "In Indian politics, there's never a dull moment," said political analyst and columnist Rasheed Kidwai, as he engaged Jaipur's audience in a candid evening of anecdotes, wit and political insights on Thursday.

The session, part of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation's initiative Tete-A-Tea, was themed "Secrets from the Corridors of Power: Shadows, Stories, and Statesmen." Kidwai, who has chronicled Indian politics for decades, shared little-known stories about the country's leaders and reflected on how political journalism has evolved over the years.

In a rapid-fire round, Kidwai quipped that the "most talkative politician" he had come across was Shashi Tharoor, while P Chidambaram was the leader who kept him waiting the longest.

He also spoke about quirks of India's top leaders and observed that "the real stories of politics often lie in its shadows." The event began with a welcome by Deependra Rana, general manager of ITC Rajputana. It was moderated by Apra Kuchhal, honorary convenor, Rajasthan and Central India Affairs of the Foundation, who guided the conversation with thought-provoking questions.

The evening concluded with an interactive Q&A session with the audience, followed by a memento presented to Kidwai by Pramod Sharma as a token of appreciation.

The Prabha Khaitan Foundation, a Kolkata-based non-profit trust, has been hosting cultural and literary dialogues across India and abroad, bringing together eminent thinkers, writers, and public figures.