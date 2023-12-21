Reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 7 winner held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) The winner of reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 7 and his brother were arrested in connection with the violence reported outside a studio here, police said on Thursday.

Violence broke out on December 17 night near the studio after the show's finale celebrations wherein supporters of two contestants--the winner and runner-up of this season "clashed" and an unruly mob allegedly damaged cars, RTC buses and police vehicles by hurling stones and prevented the police officials from discharing their duties.

P Prashanth was declared winner of 'Bigg Boss' season 7.

Subsequently, separate cases were registered over damage of vehicles and a case was also registered against Prashanth for taking out a rally after he was declared the winner, they said.

The rally was taken out without permission and it resulted in damage of more vehicles. Prashanth and his brother were arrested on Wednesday night.

Further investigations are on, they said.