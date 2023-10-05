Reality show star Shiyas Kareem held at Chennai airport in connection with rape and cheating case

Kasaragod: Popular reality show star and model Shiyas Kareem, wanted in connection with a rape and cheating case registered against him in Kerala, was held at the Chennai Airport on Thursday morning, state police said here.

Kareem, against whom a lookout notice was issued by the Kerala police, was detained by the security personnel at the airport upon his arrival from Dubai this morning, they said.

Based on the information received here, a team of officials will leave for Chennai to take him into custody, police said.

Chandera police here have registered the rape and cheating case based on the complaint of a female trainer who was employed by Kareem at his gymnasium in Kochi.

"We will soon leave for Chennai to take him into custody. His arrest will be recorded after we bring him here," a police officer told PTI.

The 32-year old woman, a Kasaragod resident, raised allegations against Kareem that she had been raped and molested multiple times by him since 2021, police said.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that he owes her Rs 11 lakh, which he took from her over a period of time.

She also charged that Kareem, who owns a gymnasium in Kochi, promised to make her a partner in his business and sought money. The woman alleged that he had assaulted her multiple times.