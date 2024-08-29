Reality show to select Indian space traveller on Blue Origin mission

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) TV show producer Banijay Asia has tied up with Space Exploration and Research Agency for a reality show to send an Indian into space on a future Blue Origin New Shepard mission.

Recently, SERA announced India as a partner nation for their human spaceflight programme aimed at giving an opportunity to citizens from countries with few or no astronauts to travel into space.

"We're embarking on an unprecedented journey with SERA to create a reality format that transcends the ordinary. It's a privilege to document this journey of an ordinary Indian space traveller and show how this programme will not only transform their life but also democratise space travel more broadly," Deepak Dhar, Founder and Group CEO, Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India said in a statement.

The format will capture the drama, disappointment, and joy as the shortlisted individuals participate in various challenges that test their mettle and readiness for space travel, a company statement said.

It said the show will culminate in the selection of a final winner who will have the opportunity to become one of the first Indian citizens to travel into space.

"We will pioneer an innovative and inspirational format by blending the thrill of reality television with the awe of space exploration. This will be a game-changing format showing every step of the journey from selection to space," said Mrinalini Jain, Group Chief Development Officer, Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India.

"This partnership with Banijay Asia will bring space and science-related content to a diverse audience. We look forward to their innovative approach to transform this historic endeavour into a movement that will not only inspire millions but also cultivate a global dialogue on the future of space exploration," Joshua Skurla, Co-Founder, SERA, said.

SERA's spaceflight programme will offer citizens from across the world six seats on a future mission of New Shepard, Blue Origin's reusable suborbital rocket.

The mission will fly the selected astronauts on an 11-minute journey past the Karman line (100 km), the internationally recognised boundary of space. PTI SKU RHL