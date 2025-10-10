Realtor commits suicide in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 9 (PTI) A 27-year-old realtor allegedly committed suicide here, police said on Thursday.

Manik Bansal was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his apartment here on Wednesday night. No suicide note was found at the spot, they said.

According to police, Bansal lived with his elder brother and mother while his father has passed away recently. His family members told police that Bansal was depressed ever since he lost his father.

On Wednesday, his brother was at work while his mother was in adjacent room due to illness when the incident took place. PTI COR RHL RHL