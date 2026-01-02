Realtor found dead, partly burnt in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The partially burnt body of a 38-year-old property dealer was found behind a field in outernorth Delhi's Narela area, police said on Friday.

On Thursday, police received a call about a body near a farmhouse on Lampur Road.

"A police team rushed to the spot and found the body of a man inside a fenced structure located within agricultural land," an officer said.

The body was found in a partly burnt condition, and blood was oozing from the head.

During a search of the spot, police found Rs 500 banknotes in a container and a mobile phone that belonged to the victim, who was identified as Bhupender alias Binu, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat district, the officer said.

Bhupender was a realtor and ran his business under the name Daksh Property with his brother.

Police filed a case on a complaint from his brother, Vinod Kumar, and formed several teams to investigate the murder.

"We are examining all possible angles, including professional rivalry and personal enmity. Efforts are on to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest," the officer said. PTI BM VN VN