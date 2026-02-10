Realtor found hanging in Vasant Kunj house

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) A 49-year-old property dealer was found hanging inside his house in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, an officer said on Tuesday.

No one has been made a suspect yet in the death that was reported on Monday evening.

"Prima facie, no suspicion has been raised so far regarding the death. Our team received information at 6.19 pm about a suicide by hanging at a house in Vasant Kunj, following which a team rushed to the spot," the officer said.

The responding police team found the house locked and took assistance from the Delhi Fire Service to open the door, the officer said.

Inside, the police found a partially decomposed body of a man hanging from a ceiling fan with a plastic rope. The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.

"The deceased was later identified by family members. Statements of the family and neighbours were recorded during the inquest proceedings, and no allegation or suspicion was raised by them regarding the circumstances of the death," the officer said.

The man lived alone in the house away from his family, the officer added. PTI BM VN VN