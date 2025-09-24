Indore realtor injured in firing

Indore: Two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on a 50-year-old real estate businessman in Indore on Wednesday, seriously injuring him, a police official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh stated that the businessman, Manoj alias Manohar Nagar, was shot by two attackers in the Lasudia police station area. He sustained bullet wounds to both hands and his abdomen.

He was admitted to a nearby hospital, and according to doctors, his condition is currently stable and out of danger following treatment.

Singh added that Nagar has a prior criminal record. Police are investigating the attack and searching for the two accused.