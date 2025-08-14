Realtor shot at in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 14 (PTI) A realtor was shot at by two attackers inside his office in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said on Thursday.

Sandeep Singh Saini (40), a resident of Urmur, was present at his office located near the SBI Bank in Tanda when the two, who came on a motorcycle, entered his office and fired a shot at him before fleeing, SHO Gurwinderjit Singh said.

The businessman suffered an injury on the left side of his stomach. He was first taken to the Community Health Centre, Tanda, and later referred to a hospital in Hoshiarpur, he added.

Further investigations are underway, the officer said.