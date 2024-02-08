Realtor stabbed to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (PTI) A realtor was attacked and stabbed to death here allegedly by a group of eight-to-ten persons over "personal enmity", police said on Thursday.

S Ramu (36) was murdered at a house in Yousufguda on Wednesday night, where he used to frequently visit, they said. He had recently joined a political party, according to information received by the police.

A group of eight-ten persons attacked the man and fled the scene. He died of stabbing injuries, a police official at Jubilee Hills Police Station said.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said personal enmity was the reason for the murder.

A murder case has been booked and further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK ANE