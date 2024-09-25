Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma takes charge as Mumbai Naval Dockyard's Admiral Superintendent

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma has taken charge as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard Mumbai, the Navy said on Wednesday.

He took the charge on Tuesday from Rear Admiral Deepak Kumar Goswami, who has been appointed the Assistant Chief of Material (Dockyards and Refits) at the Naval Headquarters, New Delhi.

Rear Admiral Sharma, an alumnus of the Naval College of Engineering, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in August 1989.

During his 33 years of career, he has accumulated rich experience in the fields of maintenance and research and development of maritime systems, the Navy said.

His service in varied appointments onboard frontline warships, design agencies, and naval dockyards has earned him several accolades for meritorious performance, including the prestigious VK Jain Gold Medal, it said.

His present areas of interest include adapting futuristic technologies to the maritime domain and synergising commercial cutting-edge technologies to battlefield applications, the Navy said. PTI PR GK