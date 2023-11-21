Rear Admiral Arjun Dev Nair takes over as commandant of Naval War College in Goa

Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) Rear Admiral Arjun Dev Nair has taken charge as the commandant of the Naval War College (NWC) in Goa, a Navy spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Before assuming the command of NWC on Monday, he was Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Staff Requirements) at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi, he said.

The flag officer is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and the National Defence College in New Delhi, the spokesman said.

In his career spanning over 30 years, he has commanded naval ships Trikand, Kirpan and Nashak.

He has also held important appointments such as assistant chief of personnel (administration and civilian), principal director (training) at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and also fleet operations officer of the Western Fleet.