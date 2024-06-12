Reasi attack: VHP urges govt to take decisive steps against terrorism

Hamirpur/Shimla (HP), Jun 12 (PTI) Expressing their anger over the June 9 terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal units on Wednesday urged the Central government to take decisive steps to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal units of Hamirpur and Chamba districts submitted to Deputy Commissioners memoranda addressed to the President Droupadi Murmu.

Terrorists opened fire on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi on Sunday evening as the vehicle carrying pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh it fell into a gorge. Police officials said nine pilgrims were killed and 33 injured.

"On June 9, a bus of Hindu pilgrims from Vaishno Devi, Katra, to Shiv Khodi in Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly attacked by Pakistan-sponsored Islamic Jihadi terrorists in which 10 innocent Hindu pilgrims were killed," the memorandum said.

In Hamirpur, the memorandum was submitted by VHP's state joint secretary Pankaj Bhartiya and Bajrang Dal's District Coordinator Ashish Sharma, while in Chamba VHP vice president Keshav Verma submitted the memorandum.

Terming the attack a cowardly act, the VHP leaders said this incident has shocked the entire country and the people of the nation are hurt and in deep anger. An 'Aakrosh Rally' was also taken out in Chamba.

The leaders said Kashmir has endured Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for a long time. A ray of hope emerged after the scrapping Article 370, but it seems extremists are still active, they said.

"The incidents of identifying and killing Hindus have increased. Pakistan is clearly behind all this," they alleged, adding that by committing such a daring act at the time of the oath-taking ceremony of the new government of the country, the terrorists have challenged the sovereignty of the country.

The Bajrang Dal also strongly condemned the attack and urged the central government to take decisive and strict steps.