Reasi ropeway cannot be pushed through dictatorially: J-K deputy chief minister

Jammu, Feb 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday said a ropeway in Reasi cannot not be pushed through in a "dictatorial manner" when a large section of stakeholders was opposing the project.

Choudhary's remark came in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, where BJP MLA Baldev Raj Sharma, who represents Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly Constituency, said he supported the demand for construction of the ropeway in the area.

A ropeway project has been proposed at the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

Choudhary pointed out that shopkeepers, horsemen, and palkiwalas fear loss of livelihood and have protested against the ropeway. Their concerns cannot be ignored, he said.

The deputy chief minister said that opposition to the project was not limited to any one group, adding that many devotees were also not in favour of the ropeway in its present form.

Locals of Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, have been opposing the Rs 250-crore ropeway project that will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12-kilometre steep track to the cave shrine.

The BJP leader said the ropeway was being proposed at a court order and that the J-K cabinet has also cleared the file in response to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives.

"I will resign if I am wrong," Sharma said.

Chaurdhary retorted, "If the people do not want the ropeway, it cannot be forced on them. We are an elected government, not dictators." Independent MLA from Bani, Rameshwar Singh, who is supporting the National Conference government, said as a Hindu, he was opposed to the ropeway, for it is not in consonance with the faith associated with the shrine.

The issue led to noisy scenes in the House with some BJP members raising slogans against the deputy chief minister.

Responding to the sloganeering, Choudhary said he will expose all those involved in illegal mining.