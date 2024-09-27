Reasi terror attack: NIA seizes incriminating material during searches in J-K

New Delhi/Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) The NIA on Friday conducted searches at multiple places in Rajouri and Reasi districts of J&K as part of its investigation into the deadly terror attack in June on a bus carrying pilgrims who were returning from Shiv Khori temple.

Seven locations in Reasi and Rajouri districts were extensively searched in the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in June this year after taking over the probe from the local police, according to an official statement.

Incriminating material indicating linkages between the terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) was seized during the searches. The material is under scrutiny, it said.

The locations searched by the NIA teams were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and OGWs as well as the surrounding jungle linked with the hybrid terrorists who stayed in the area, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

These terrorists were supported by one of the arrested accused, Hakam Khan alias Hakim Din, who provided them with shelter and food, NIA investigations in the case have revealed.

The OGWs whose premises were searched were also involved in providing shelter, harbour, food and other logistic support to the terrorists crossing the area, which is one of the transit routes to the Kashmir region, according to the NIA investigations.

The attack was unleashed by terrorists on the evening of June 9, as part of Pak-backed terror conspiracy to destabilise the Jammu and Kashmir region with the aim to disturb India's peace and stability, the statement said.

A bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra in Pouni area of Reasi district came under terrorist fire and plunged into a nearby gorge, killing nine people, including a child. PTI AKV TAS KSS KSS