Rebel Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka re-inducted into party fold

Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) Rebel Akali leader and former Punjab minister Sikandar Singh Maluka was on Saturday re-inducted into the party fold.

According to a statement issued by the Shiromani Akali Dal, Maluka rejoined the party in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Welcoming Maluka, Badal said the veteran leader has made immense contributions to the party and expressed confidence that he would strive to strengthen it further.

"We are witnessing a steady comeback of leaders who had left the party for various reasons in the past. Recently, senior leaders Sohan Singh Thandal and Anil Joshi also rejoined the party. I'm confident Maluka's comeback will pave the way for complete panthic unity in the coming days," Badal said.

Badal also appealed to all Punjabis to come together to strengthen the regional party.

The SAD chief announced that Maluka had conveyed to him that he would immediately join the party's ongoing election campaign for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election.

"The party is gaining ground in the Ludhiana West constituency... the Aam Aadmi Party's Mahila Wing president Preeti Malhotra also joined the SAD a few days ago," Badal said.

In a post on X, Badal said, "With the support of the people of Punjab, @Akali_Dal_ is growing stronger with each passing day. I urge all Punjabis to come together to strengthen Punjab's only regional party for the peace and development of the state".

Last year, SAD expelled a few rebel leaders, including Maluka, for anti-party activities.

Maluka, along with other Akal Dal leaders, had revolted against Badal and demanded that he step down as party chief after the drubbing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Akali Dal managed to win just one, with Badal's wife and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal retaining the Bathinda constituency.

Maluka's daughter-in-law, Parampal Kaur Sidhu, had unsuccessfully contested from the Bathinda seat on a BJP ticket. PTI SUN RHL