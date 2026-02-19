Rebel BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma joins TMC ahead of West Bengal polls

Kolkata, Feb 19 (PTI) Rebel BJP MLA Bishnu Prasad Sharma joined the ruling TMC in West Bengal on Thursday ahead of the assembly elections.

Sharma, the Kurseong MLA, joined the party at its headquarters in Kolkata.

He had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Darjeeling seat as an Independent.

Sharma had repeatedly voiced support for the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state, arguing that the Darjeeling Hills require focused administrative attention and development.

He had repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the BJP, claiming that despite assurances on addressing regional aspirations, the party failed to deliver on the ground.

BJP chief whip in the assembly, Shankar Ghosh, said Sharma had no support base in his constituency and was not in touch with the party for long.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are expected to be held in the next two months, with the term of the present House expiring in May. PTI PNT SOM