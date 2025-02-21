Rebel BJP MLA visits Chamundeshwari temple, maintains distance from media

Mysuru (Karnataka), Feb 21 (PTI) Rebel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been served notice by the party's central disciplinary committee, maintained a distance from media during his visit to the Chamundeshwari Temple here on Friday.

After offering prayers at the temple on the hillock, in a post on social media 'X', he said "As per directives of the Supreme Court, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has given permission to start our Siddhasiri Power & Ethanol Plant in Chincholi. Offered special prayers to Chamundeshwari Ammanavaru for blessing us in this endeavour. Our Factory will generate employment & boost the economy in the region. Sathyameva Jayate.” The Vijayapura MLA was recently served a notice for the second time within two months by the BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee for being vocal against the BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son and state president B Y Vijayendra.

Yatnal had even urged the BJP central leadership to end Yediyurappa’s dynasty politics so that the saffron party could decisively fight against the Congress party’s dynasty politics.

He had even accused Yediyurappa and his family of indulging in rampant corruption and ‘adjustment politics’ with Congress to safeguard their vested interests.

Yatnal, normally an outspoken person, quietly entered the temple and avoided giving any statement to reporters standing outside the temple. As he walked out of the temple, some people raised ‘Jai Vijayendra’ slogans.

Last year Yatnal had launched a march from Bidar to Chamarajanagar against the Waqf Board notices to institutions and individuals claiming rights over their properties.

Gokak BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, former MLAs and ministers joined Yatnal in his anti-Waqf march.

