Rebel MLAs posing 'shallow' queries, their disqualification imminent: Sena (UBT) leader

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai on Thursday claimed MLAs who rebelled against party president Uddhav Thackeray are asking "shallow" questions during disqualification proceedings underway before the assembly speaker as they are aware they will lose House membership.

Advertisment

Speaker Rahul Narwekar is hearing cross-petitions filed by the rival Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs following a split in the party last year.

As part of disqualification proceedings, the cross-examination of the then-undivided Shiv Sena's chief whip Sunil Prabhu continued on Thursday. Prabhu is a prominent member of the Shiv Sena faction led by former chief minister Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters after the cross-examination, Prabhu's party colleague Desai said, "They are aware that they (the rebel MLAs led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde) will be disqualified which is why they are asking shallow questions." The Shiv Sena (UBT) is seeking disqualification of Shinde-led 40 rebel MLAs who revolted against Thackeray, which not only led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in June 2022, but also caused a split in the 57-year-old party.

The Shinde camp has alleged that the documents based on which the Thackeray-led group has been seeking disqualification of their rival MLAs are "fake".

The Supreme Court has asked the speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions by December 31. PTI PR RSY